Maphorisa & Kabza 'disgusted' by alleged human trafficking scam using their names

Amapiano hit sensations, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, have lashed out against an alleged human trafficking scam doing the rounds on social media, using their names to prey on young women.

Taking to their own social media platforms, Maphorisa and Kabza shared screenshots of the fake advert, which claimed the Scorpion Kings needed 10 women to shoot a music video with them in Mozambique at the end of October.

The post further claimed that each woman would receive a R6,000 payment for being in the video and that flights, accommodation and clothes would be provided.

Taking to Facebook, Kabza made it clear and Maphorisa vehemently warned women not to call the numbers of the scammer.

“Got six calls from parents asking if this is true, “Nell nah. No, no, no, no!”