Meet your street vendor, Chemerine Ashia

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Two years

What time do you get to work? 4.30am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

How did you come about the role to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? Meeting new people and chatting to my customers every day

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My little brother, 5, and my sister, 14

What are your hobbies? Washing cars

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The weather report

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, I stay positive whether my customers are positive or negative

Who is your favourite sports team? Stormers rugby team

What is your favourite food? Two-minute noodles

Any other comments: I take delight in the friendly customers every morning