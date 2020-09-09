Leisure

Meet your street vendor, Chemerine Ashia

By Herald Reporter - 09 September 2020
Chemerine Ashia, who sells The Herald and Weekend Post at the intersection of Main Road and 8th Avenue, Walmer, says he stays positive no matter the mood of his customers
Image: SUPPLIED

Name and surname: Chemerine Ashia                                                                                    

Nickname: Camo

Date of birth: August 13 2002

Which intersection/road are you based at? Main Road and 8th Avenue, Walmer

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Two years

What time do you get to work? 4.30am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

How did you come about the role to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? Meeting new people and chatting to my customers every day

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My little brother, 5, and my sister, 14

What are your hobbies? Washing cars                          

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The weather report

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, I stay positive whether my customers are positive or negative

Who is your favourite sports team? Stormers rugby team

What is your favourite food? Two-minute noodles

Any other comments: I take delight in the friendly customers every morning

