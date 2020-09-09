Meet your street vendor, Chemerine Ashia
Name and surname: Chemerine Ashia
Nickname: Camo
Date of birth: August 13 2002
Which intersection/road are you based at? Main Road and 8th Avenue, Walmer
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Two years
What time do you get to work? 4.30am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
How did you come about the role to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor
What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? Meeting new people and chatting to my customers every day
Who or what is the most important thing to you? My little brother, 5, and my sister, 14
What are your hobbies? Washing cars
Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The weather report
Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, I stay positive whether my customers are positive or negative
Who is your favourite sports team? Stormers rugby team
What is your favourite food? Two-minute noodles
Any other comments: I take delight in the friendly customers every morning
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.