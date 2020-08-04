From Zozi’s sister to 'Mr Intimidating' - 6 reactions to Cassper judging Idols SA
After 16 seasons, you’d think Idols SA fans have seen it all but they were still left shook when rapper Cassper Nyovest guest judged on the show on Sunday.
Fans were in stitches after the first episode of the new season, which saw Cassper join judges Unathi, Randall and Somizi.
Cass had some interesting interactions with contestants during the auditions, including with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's sister, Sibabalwe.
The Doc Shebeleza star is known for his not-so-secret crush on the international pageant queen and Sibabalwe managed to get enough yeses to earn a golden ticket.
Tweeps claimed that Cassper gave Sibabalwe special treat, saying that she didn’t deserve to go past the auditions.
Cassper clapped back at the haters, saying that he really couldn't say no to Zozi's sister.
Yall want me to say no to Zozi's sister ? La hlanya!!!! Le batla go jesa team!!!! Besides, i really loved her texture... Genuinely #idolssa— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 2, 2020
There were also several other hilarious moments from the show, including a wig falling off and some real tear-jerking auditions.
Fans flooded social media with memes about the episode, making it one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.
Here are some of the reactions:
Penguin Unathi?
Are we just going to ignore that Unathi head gear #idolssa pic.twitter.com/lk0vdVtaUN— Mandolin Farmer❤️ (@Queen7932) August 2, 2020
Mr `Intimidating
Cass looks intimidating AF with those sunglasses 😎👑👑👑 #idolssa pic.twitter.com/h7B3HFUDd2— P I R A N O (@Pirano_Dj) August 2, 2020
An emotional Somizi moment
#idolssa Somizi's excitement for Tumi made me sooo emotional, it was so genuine ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PxCGz6NyrT— Sonini Nanini (@YozaGee) August 2, 2020
#WigsMustFall
The wig lady is already my fav #idolssa pic.twitter.com/55ho6Edjfx— Katleho (@KayKhathi) August 2, 2020
Politicking at the auditions
Zozi's sister can't even sing 😭 these judges are as corrupt as the ANC #idolssa pic.twitter.com/4ggI6VUHFY— Gabrielle K.👑 (@Gabbie_Kamo12) August 2, 2020
She was given a ticket because she's Zozi 's sister. She was swallowing words #idolssa pic.twitter.com/yHMB7756p7— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 2, 2020
Just a small nyana crush?
Cassper has crush on Zozi, he's trying to score some points 👀#idolssa pic.twitter.com/J8CFJZEy2S— Tshifularo🇿🇦 (@_chif_17) August 2, 2020