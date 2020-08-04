From Zozi’s sister to 'Mr Intimidating' - 6 reactions to Cassper judging Idols SA

After 16 seasons, you’d think Idols SA fans have seen it all but they were still left shook when rapper Cassper Nyovest guest judged on the show on Sunday.

Fans were in stitches after the first episode of the new season, which saw Cassper join judges Unathi, Randall and Somizi.

Cass had some interesting interactions with contestants during the auditions, including with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's sister, Sibabalwe.

The Doc Shebeleza star is known for his not-so-secret crush on the international pageant queen and Sibabalwe managed to get enough yeses to earn a golden ticket.

Tweeps claimed that Cassper gave Sibabalwe special treat, saying that she didn’t deserve to go past the auditions.

Cassper clapped back at the haters, saying that he really couldn't say no to Zozi's sister.