Local female musos pay tribute to songstresses who inspired them
Boity, Nadia Nakai, Elaine and Nandi Madida are kicking off the Women's Month on a very high note.
As part of the Visionary Women campaign that is running for a second year on Apple Music, the local female musicians have compiled a playlist of female artists who have influenced and shaped them.
Boity, who has released rap hits Wuz Dat? and Bakae, has on her playlist Wololo by Babes Wodumo, At Your Best (You Are Love) by Aliyah, Brand New Me by Alicia Key, Sweet Love by Anita Baker and Stronger Than Me by Amy Winehouse.
"These are the queens that raised me, cheered and motivated me through my toughest days, celebrated some of my memorable milestones with me and inspired me daily," Potchefstroom-born Boity says.
Nakai's curated list features Zabalaza by Thandiswa Mazwai, Forgive Them Father by Lauryn Hill, The Sweetest Taboo by Sade, Spirit by Beyoncé and Needed Me by Rihanna.
"They've shaped my personality and confidence and have been the soundtrack to many monumental moments in my life, like the first kiss, first date or first cry and heartbreak," Nakai says.
Madida was influenced by songs such as A Cry, A Smile, A Dance by Judith Sephuma, Ndawo Yami by Zamajobe, Work It by Missy Elliot and Don't Touch My Hair by Solange.
"This playlist was inspired by how versatile, dynamic and strong women truly are, and how I'm inspired by different women from all walks of life," Madida, who grew up in Durban, says.
"We need to celebrate how colourful we are as a gender and that we can conquer anything by being uniquely and unapologetically ourselves."
Pretoria-born R&B songbird Elaine, renowned for her hit song You're the One, is all about female bands.
Elaine has selected Independent Women, Pt.1 by Destiny's Child, Creep by TLC and Rain by SWV. For some local African flavour, her go-to songs are I Love Music by Lebo Mathosa, Weekend Special by Brenda Fassie, Rejoice by Bucie, 49-99 by Tiwa Savage and Maradona by Niniola.
"I have put together a playlist of women whom I not only grew up listening to, but young women in music too, who I love and respect.
"Listening to their music makes me feel powerful, inspired, beautiful and reassures me that I am capable of achieving anything and everything," Elaine says.