Asanda Mqiki joins virtual show rush

Port Elizabeth jazz singer Asanda Mqiki has jumped on the virtual concert bandwagon as the cancellation of events because of the national lockdown continues to hit artists’ pockets.



Mqiki is collaborating with Port Elizabeth-based West African band Afrotronixx to live-stream a music show on Facebook Live, on Sunday. ..

