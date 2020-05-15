Leisure

Asanda Mqiki joins virtual show rush

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde - 15 May 2020

Port Elizabeth jazz singer Asanda Mqiki has jumped on the virtual concert bandwagon as the cancellation of events because of the national lockdown continues to hit artists’ pockets.

Mqiki is collaborating with Port Elizabeth-based West African band Afrotronixx to live-stream a  music show on Facebook Live, on Sunday.  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

[LIVE] President Ramaphosa visits Nelson Mandela Bay Metro to check on progress
Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19

Most Read

X