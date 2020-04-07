RECIPE | Sweet Potato and Ground Beef Hash

One pot brunch meals are my go-to recipes on lazy days. This recipe is hearty and filling.

What You'll Need

1 Large orange sweet potato

1 medium onion

1/2 red & green pepper

300g ground beef

2 Tsp paprika

2 garlic cloves

2 Tsp dry oregano

Salt & pepper

Prep - 10min

Method:

Peel and dice the sweet potato into bite-size cubes.

Cook the sweet potato in some boiling water for 7-10 minutes until they are al dente (Cooked with a little bite left to them)

While the sweet potato is cooking, dice the onion and the garlic cloves.

Dice the red and green pepper

Let's Get Cooking - 15min

In a large pan, heat some cooking oil. Add the ground beef to the hot cooking oil and begin to break it up into smaller chunks.

Cook the ground beef until it's been browned.

Add onions, peppers, garlic and combine.

Add the paprika, oregano and stir until the onions have wilted.

Add the cooked sweet potato and combine, making sure they are also coated in the spices and herbs.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with fried or poached eggs and some greens like baby spinach (Optional)