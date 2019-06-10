Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home

Rapper Emtee has spoken out for the first time about his financial woes, which have left him without a home or car. He said he was doing what he can to survive.

The star also revealed that his wife and kids have moved in with his in-laws while he tries to find a new place for them, and to negotiate an exit from his record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Emtee first hinted at leaving the label last week when he took to Twitter to share the hashtag #FreeEmtee and listed some of his frustrations with the label, including being told who he could and couldn't work with.

Emtee confirmed that he was looking to leave the label but said that he wanted to leave "as clean as possible".

"It is true. It is unfortunate about the how. I am trying at the moment but unfortunately I am surrounded by a lot of people. That is a lift for the next person. I don't blame anyone for saying what they feel is going on but they need to be sensitive to what is happening behind the scenes."

The rapper also confirmed rumours that he had lost his car and house but said it had nothing to do with Ambitiouz.