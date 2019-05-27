Discovering God in science
Doctor’s book about healing mind, body and spirit
Makhanda resident Dr Siki Gwanya-Mdletye has written a book called Healed and Whole: Basic Concepts, Medical Insights and Biblical Truth for Your Mending
Makhanda resident Dr Siki Gwanya-Mdletye has written a book called Healed and Whole: Basic Concepts, Medical Insights and Biblical Truth for Your Mending
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.