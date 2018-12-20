Boity steals the spotlight at the #SAHHA2018
Boity's first rap song earned her a nod at the South African Hip Hop Awards‚ which left a lot of people a bit sour‚ the presenter-turned-rapper took the opportunity to prove that she's not a one hit wonder on the 2018 SAHHA stage with a new song.
Boity performed one of her never-heard-before songs for the crowd at Gold Reef City‚ where this year's awards were held on Wednesday night.
It looked like the crowd was vibing with her new song and she seemed to be enjoying being on stage. The song had lyrics that had tweeps paying attention.
"Mirror mirror on the wall ha ba hlaloganye ka' ipona. Look at my man he's foreign‚" raps Boity.
In her chorus‚ Boity says "They thought they threatened me‚ now let's see where they at?"
Ha re ba bone ba kae?
Check out the snippet of her performance below.
As far as awards go‚ Kwesta was the biggest winner of the night with six awards. These included Best Video‚ Hustler of the Year and Song of the Year.
The show was pre-recorded and will be broadcast on TV on a date that is yet to be announced.
Here are the other winners.
Congratulations to @KwestaDaKAR once again for taking the #SAHHA2018 mixtape of the year award this time around‚ making him the biggest winner of the night with 6 pyramids
Congratulations to @Nasty_CSA once again for taking the #SAHHA2018 album of the year award pic.twitter.com/epn9XtpiKB— #SAHHA2018 (@SA_HipHopAwards) December 19, 2018
Congratulations to @NoMoozlie for taking the #SAHHA2018 award for best female unlocked by @castlelitesa pic.twitter.com/lgCves3IsV— #SAHHA2018 (@SA_HipHopAwards) December 19, 2018
Congratulations to @KwestaDaKAR for taking the #SAHHA2018 hustler of the year award pic.twitter.com/fJOFU3BMwH— #SAHHA2018 (@SA_HipHopAwards) December 19, 2018
Congratulations to @AewonWolf for being awarded with the #SAHHA2018 "UBUNTU ACTIVISM" award, he has successfully opened a life centre in KZN to help keep the kids away from the streets and in your own words, "CHOOSE LOVE" pic.twitter.com/K84Tuc8x1Q— #SAHHA2018 (@SA_HipHopAwards) December 19, 2018
Congratulations to @motswedingfm for taking the #SAHHA2018 best radio show award for the second time in a row pic.twitter.com/q0xxx2CL87— #SAHHA2018 (@SA_HipHopAwards) December 19, 2018