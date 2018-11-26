Win tickets to Sybil Live at the Boardwalk
Judy Boucher, Sybil Lynch, Melissa Allison and more will perform this weekend - and you could be there too
Five followers of My HeraldLIVE Instagram feed can win double tickets to this weekend’s Sybil Live show at the Boardwalk.
Here is how to enter: visit the My HeraldLIVE Instagram feed and “follow” then send us a message with your Instagram handle, name, phone number and Instagram handle before midday on Wednesday.
You can either send this to My HeraldLIVE using the Instagram message or e-mail to: diary@tisoblackstar.co.za
It’s that simple for five readers to win the double tickets to the show.
Judy Boucher and Sybil are two singers with huge followings internationally in the 1980s and they will perform together at the Boardwalk Lawns on Saturday December 1.
The two stars will be supported by DJ Eazy E, Chapter Three and Melissa Allison as well as Cape Town maestro Camillo Lombard and his band.
The concert, which is being brought to the city by Marmalade Productions and CB Entertainment, will start at 4pm and run for six hours.
Picnic blankets will be permitted but chairs, folding chairs, picnic baskets, cooler bags, glass objects and cameras may not be brought to the concert. You may also not take your own food and drinks.
Golden Circle tickets are R450 and general access is R250. Tickets are available at Computicket, Shoprite Checkers and all House & Home Stores.
