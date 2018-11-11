Legends of Mana Pools

Deep in the heart of Mana Pools National Park, in the shade of a mighty winter thorn tree, an old bull elephant is flapping his ears to keep himself cool. It’s almost spring in the Zambezi Valley and at last the seed pods, an irresistible delicacy for elephants, are ready to eat. Most elephants wait for baboons to shake down the ripe fruits and then scoop them up from the ground; but not this bull.

