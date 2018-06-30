WINE DERLAND | Correct dates

The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show is heading back to the Bay next month, but the dates published in last weekend’s article in Weekend Post were incorrect.The Port Elizabeth show will be held at the Boardwalk from July 26 to 28 from 5pm to 9pm on the Thursday and Friday, and 3pm to 9pm on the Saturday.

With new premium ticket options to be made available this year, WINEderland will have something to satisfy every palate, including a limited Private Premium Tasting option for experienced wine enthusiasts, a double ticket option which includes a set of six Libby wine glasses from Core Catering, or an all-access option that includes canapes, limited complimentary wine bar, 2018 Platter’s Guide, access to the VIP lounge as well as a Private Premium Tasting.

For all the ticket options visit Quicket. General admission is R140 online or R160 at the door. All ticket options include a tasting glass, tastings, access to the Weekend Post and #SAwineshowcase theatres, plus a map to help navigate the show. Visit www.wineshow.co.za for more.