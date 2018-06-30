Life is edgy jazz artist Thandi’s greatest muse
Standard Bank Young Artist winner has grown to become a musician of international acclaim
From performing to an international audience to releasing her second album, this year’s Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz Thandi Ntuli hopes her vocal talents at the National Arts Festival will leave the audience in a better state of mind.
