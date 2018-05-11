Good catches in coastal waters

Good catches in and around the coastal waters of the bay continue to bless local angling addicts, confirming the region as a world-class marine environment.

Eco-tourism is set to boom too and the allocation of a cage diving permit awarded to an operator in the area will provide the cream for this cocktail of opportunity.

While the sardines are prolific in the bay, the food chain remains healthy. A few more sardine trawlers are also expected to fish the region shortly.

The stage has now been set for some exciting angling ahead, especially for our deep-sea anglers, who have experienced some spectacular catches of late.

The tuna long-liners have caught some big specimens in the 80kg class this past week.

The angling competitions are well-organised (from both angling ports of the region) too, so anglers can capitalise on the abundance of fish at the moment.

All facets of angling are abuzz with opportunity. The fish lovers really can spread the table with fresh fish, and a variety of species at that.

The wild side, west of the bay, continues to produce good shad.

The estuaries are well angled at the moment, with the “regular three species” providing the usual action. The aspiring art-lure angler can also “blood” himself or herself as the fish take lures easier at this time than normal.

Getting into the sport of art-lure lends a unique opportunity now for the newcomer.

There are a variety of lures available and the tried and tested list can dent your pocket. It is not necessary to be “over-gunned” – remember all lures will catch at least once, if only the purchaser!

Ask advice at your local tackle shop on lure selection and the “must haves” in your tackle box. There are some very experienced art-lure anglers only too happy to share their knowledge and experience.

Sundays River kob

Today’s photograph shows Chris Schoultz with a kob caught at Sundays River recently, where the fish shows a wound that most probably was caused by a motor boat propeller.

The fish looks healthy though it sports a rather nasty gash, which one would think it would have died from. But it still took the hook.

This fish was released and it would be interesting to see if it gets re-caught again soon.

This raises the question: “Do fish feel pain?”

The debate around this question has been around for some time now and is heavily supported by arguments on both sides of the fence.

This weekend’s weather

We expect a westerly breeze of around 20km (maximum) throughout the period with a high barometer and a 7.52am low tide on Saturday.

We enter the three days after the spring tide full moon phase, which elevates the angler’s chance to above average.

All looks good for the weekend, with a favourable westerly wind to complement conditions. The water temperature in the bay is 18°C and is expected to warm up a little with the westerly.

You choose it and where!