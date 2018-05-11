Sanlam Portrait Award top 40 at GFI
It's a highlight on the South African arts calendar that only comes around every two years – but it is absolutely worth waiting for.
The GFI Art Gallery at 30 Park Drive is once again hosting the fiercely contested Sanlam Portrait Award’s top 40 exhibition – with two Port Elizabeth artists having also made the final selection.
An opening for invited guests took place on Wednesday and the exhibition opened to the public yesterday.
The bi-annual competition, now in its third edition, is the premier portraiture competition in South Africa.
The winning work from last year, Genna and Felix, is a double portrait in oil by Kate Arthur, a former Eastern Cape artist now living in Cape Town. Arthur, who grew up in East London, won the R100 000 prize after triumphing over 1 437 entries.
Her piece is joined by 39 other works selected for honours by an esteemed panel of judges. Included are portraits by Bay artists Jennifer Ord and Lwando Lunika.
In addition, Marié Stander (previously Van Reenen), originally from George but now based in Stellenbosch, had one of her works, titled Gifts from Joseph and Maureen, chosen.
Stander, who studied art at Stellenbosch University, taught at various schools including Victoria High in PE before starting her own art school and making an international name for herself.
Sanlam Art Collection curator Stefan Hundt was in the Bay to open the exhibition which will later move on to other galleries and museums around South Africa.
“Making it to the top 40 is quite an achievement,” Hundt said. “Judging 1 400 items over four days was a marathon.
“The technical ability of most of these artists was really up to it.”
There were many more drawings this year, Hundt said. “It was amazing to see how many people took the risk to make a drawing as opposed to a grand painting.
“Drawing is a particular approach to portraiture and to making art which, if you get it right, is absolutely fantastic.”
Both Ord and Lunika’s works were drawings. Ord met her subject while on a SADC (Southern African Development Community) art project in Namibia a few years ago.
“I met this woman and I just liked her face. I didn’t want to disturb or fiddle with it too much, but then also I can’t just do a realistic drawing; there’s no challenge in it,” Ord said. “It has to mean more.”
Lunika’s drawing was of his friend and fellow artist, Phumlani Noqegu.
Lunika is only 21 and, incredibly, has had no formal training aside from community art classes he attended under the banner of Masifunde Learner Development, a non-profit organisation in Walmer Township, where he lives.
“I like calling myself an explorer more than an artist,” he said. “The art world only see my drawings but there are a lot of things that interest me: I also design fashion and am working on a book.”
The William Humphreys Art Gallery in Kimberley picked up his Sanlam entry and this week also bought several of his other pieces, Karoo artist Estelle Marais, a member of that gallery’s acquisitions board, said.
The award is organised by the Rust-en-Vrede Gallery in Cape Town and sponsored by Sanlam Private Wealth. The exhibition may be viewed until June 8. For more information, call GFI at (041) 586-3973.