Sanlam Portrait Award top 40 at GFI

The winning work from last year, Genna and Felix, is a double portrait in oil by Kate Arthur, a former Eastern Cape artist now living in Cape Town. Arthur, who grew up in East London, won the R100 000 prize after triumphing over 1 437 entries.

Her piece is joined by 39 other works selected for honours by an esteemed panel of judges. Included are portraits by Bay artists Jennifer Ord and Lwando Lunika.

In addition, Marié Stander (previously Van Reenen), originally from George but now based in Stellenbosch, had one of her works, titled Gifts from Joseph and Maureen, chosen.

Stander, who studied art at Stellenbosch University, taught at various schools including Victoria High in PE before starting her own art school and making an international name for herself.

Sanlam Art Collection curator Stefan Hundt was in the Bay to open the exhibition which will later move on to other galleries and museums around South Africa.

“Making it to the top 40 is quite an achievement,” Hundt said. “Judging 1 400 items over four days was a marathon.

“The technical ability of most of these artists was really up to it.”

There were many more drawings this year, Hundt said. “It was amazing to see how many people took the risk to make a drawing as opposed to a grand painting.

“Drawing is a particular approach to portraiture and to making art which, if you get it right, is absolutely fantastic.”