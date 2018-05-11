Skinnerbek
Asanda wowed me with her talent
Your gossip gal jazzes it up at the Barn and with the students
When names such as PoeticSoul, Temba Ncetani and our favourite Barlo Luzipo, to mention but a few, form part of the same lineup, you know a show is about to get LIT!
This was the case at the PE Opera House Barn Theatre on Sunday as Bay singer Asanda Bam wowed the, well, not-so-huge crowd at the past weekend’s Jazz ‘Afro Sundays show.
Rumour has always had it that once you hear the talented Bam’s voice you will leave with your soul filled to the brim, and all Skinnerbek has to say is that she did more than headline the show.
Now, you know your gossip gal has very little patience for shows that do not start on time but I’m not even mad about this one because, boy, was it well worth the wait.
I mean how can one not forgive after such perfect renditions of the late Brenda Fassie’s Weekend Special and Mama Miriam Makeba’s Pata-pata?
Accompanying Bam on stage were the legendary Lawrence Matshiza on guitar, Luzipo on keyboard, Ncetani on bass and Sakhi Nompozolo on drums, while PoeticSoul did what she does best – poetry.
Your Skinners wished there had been more people to witness the magic but it seems our peeps have found other interests. I’ve heard some artists mumble about the lacklustre PR of the Opera House and Skinnerbek does not exactly disagree.
Anywho, on Wednesday I went to the Ubuhle be Afrika launch at Dolphin’s Leap where NMU Public Relations students showcased and taught us a bit more about the beauty and diversity of our continent.
With Madibaz Radio’s Max The DJ as the MC, an event is almost guaranteed to be anything but boring. While he did what he does best, your gossip gal couldn’t help but wonder what happened to one of his teeth because the last time I saw him, he had all his teeth in place.
How careless of you, Max! See how you almost ruined that pretty face?
With NMU lecturer Dr Janelle Vermaak (yes, she insists on the “Dr”) present and taking down some points at the event, Skinnerbek’s suspicions that it was part of their assessment were confirmed. It’s an A+ from Skinnerbek. See you next week, darlings!