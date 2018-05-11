Asanda wowed me with her talent

When names such as PoeticSoul, Temba Ncetani and our favourite Barlo Luzipo, to mention but a few, form part of the same lineup, you know a show is about to get LIT!

This was the case at the PE Opera House Barn Theatre on Sunday as Bay singer Asanda Bam wowed the, well, not-so-huge crowd at the past weekend’s Jazz ‘Afro Sundays show.

Rumour has always had it that once you hear the talented Bam’s voice you will leave with your soul filled to the brim, and all Skinnerbek has to say is that she did more than headline the show.

Now, you know your gossip gal has very little patience for shows that do not start on time but I’m not even mad about this one because, boy, was it well worth the wait.

I mean how can one not forgive after such perfect renditions of the late Brenda Fassie’s Weekend Special and Mama Miriam Makeba’s Pata-pata?

Accompanying Bam on stage were the legendary Lawrence Matshiza on guitar, Luzipo on keyboard, Ncetani on bass and Sakhi Nompozolo on drums, while PoeticSoul did what she does best – poetry.