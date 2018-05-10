What would you tell a younger you?

Nomzamo Mbatha, an actress, humanitarian, television presenter and more recently, a graduate in accounting sciences, gives her input on what she has learnt so far.

If you had the chance to turn back time, what would you tell your younger self?

Would you wish that you were a lot braver? That you wouldn’t think twice about seizing every opportunity that came your way? Would you have wanted to invest more time in yourself or in relationships with others around you? Would you have told yourself to work a lot harder or would you have hoped to have more fun?

My experiences have got me thinking about this question and I wondered what opportunities I had let slip by when I was younger.

Themes of personal freedom, personal progress and forging ahead in life have inspired me to reflect on my own personal journey. I thought about what all of this actually means to me, at this current moment in my life.

With my busy schedule including different personal and professional commitments, I play many different roles where I have to manage the various expectations placed on me but when I’m at home or in my car (my own personal space), I am unapologetically me.

For me, personal freedom reinforces my gratitude towards my struggles and the obstacles that I was faced with in life. They taught me that through dedication, hard work and commitment, I could overcome it all and continue ahead.

My challenges helped me to grow and through it all, I feel stronger.

Personal progress and personal freedom means that you must be brave enough to give yourself the choice!