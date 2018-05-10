If you haven’t seen Childish Gambino’s This Is America music video... what are you waiting for? Really man‚ keep up! The music video features the South African dance move Gwara Gwara.

Okay‚ now that that is out of the way‚ we’ll also admit that at first glance we saw the depth of the visuals in the music video but we didn’t fully grasp just how deep it was.

Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover‚ released his music video for This Is America on Sunday and the video is still trending at number one on YouTube with over 31 million views already.

It is not only because the song has a catchy tune and a deep message that people have responded so warmly to the music video‚ it is because of the profound statement the visuals make.

Take your time and watch the video below‚ before we break it down for you: