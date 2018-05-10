Leisure

'This is America', so try to keep up

Deep yet hidden meanings in music video featuring SA's own Gwara Gwara moves

By Chrizelda Kekana - 10 May 2018
Look for the hidden meanings in Childish Gambino (AKA Donald Glover ) performing his "This is America" music video
If you haven’t seen Childish Gambino’s This Is America music video... what are you waiting for? Really man‚ keep up! The music video features the South African dance move Gwara Gwara.

Okay‚ now that that is out of the way‚ we’ll also admit that at first glance we saw the depth of the visuals in the music video but we didn’t fully grasp just how deep it was.

Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover‚ released his music video for This Is America on Sunday and the video is still trending at number one on YouTube with over 31 million views already.

It is not only because the song has a catchy tune and a deep message that people have responded so warmly to the music video‚ it is because of the profound statement the visuals make.

Take your time and watch the video below‚ before we break it down for you:

1. Gun violence.

2. Using dance and culture as a distraction

3. Police Brutality

4. Jim Crow

5. The white horse

6. The re-enactment of the Charleston shooting

7. Is Glover running from ... the Sunken Place?
Sunken Place is a concept developed in Jordan Peele’s film Get Out.

8. Living for social media

9. The man that looks like Trayvon Martin’s dad

Some Twitter users initially believed the man playing the guitar at the beginning of the video was Tracy Martin‚ father of Trayvon Martin‚ the young boy who was killed by George Zimmerman in 2012.

Turns out it’s actually Calvin II‚ a musician based in Los Angeles.

While most of the interpretations came from tweep’s observation Mashable and Bustle also came through with some context.

Go watch the video again... there may be more. Profound neh? We thought so too!

