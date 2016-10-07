Casa Mia birthday tea

Addo’s Casa Mia Health Spa and Guesthouse hosted a ritzy high tea last weekend to celebrate its 12th birthday in style.

Owner and event hostess Suzette Meyer treated guests to champagne and canapés, speeches and lucky draws. The theme of the event was “Something old, something new, something blue”.

Special guest Pieter Swart, Dr Ilze Ritter and Dr Da-Niel van Zyl of RVZ Aesthetics, and artist Sue Hoppe all gave talks at the tea on Saturday afternoon.

Swart is the NMMU director of marketing and corporate relations and he and Hoppe share a love of the arts.

“I can get high on colour, I love expressing my reaction to what I see around me in bold loose brushstrokes and vibrant colours, sometimes abstract, sometimes not!” Hoppe told her audience.

“My themes and the way I express them vary widely, but I am preoccupied with the plight of women and children in Africa, and a love for architecture and nature also feature often.”

Van Zyl and Ritter founded RVZ Aesthetics when they met each other during their community service year at Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital.

While spending countless hours preparing for their Diploma in Mental Health, they noticed how a person’s outer appearance could influence their mental well- being. Fascinated by this connection, they started exploring aesthetic medicine and all it had to offer.