Tickets are on sale for the Plett Ocean Festival

Plett Tourism is hosting the Plett Ocean Festival between 30 June and 9 July 2023 to celebrate Plettenberg Bay’s most beloved treasures: our ocean, marine life, and beaches.
The festival will be anchored by a three-day marine science symposium and a variety of ocean-themed events with a strong conservation theme.
Highlights include the Marine Science Symposium at the oceanside Beacon Isle Resort over three days and a variety of fun and family-friendly activities including rocky shore excursions, guided hikes, scuba diving and snorkeling, a beach run, surf lessons, angling competitions, oceanic art workshops and spectacular nature music events.
As a town accredited as a Whale Heritage Site, six international Blue Flag Beaches and two Blue Flag Boats, a Mission Blue Hope Spot, and surrounded by both national parks and marine protected areas, the Plett Ocean Festival aims to be an all-inclusive, one-of-a-kind event that celebrates conserving and sustainably enjoying our marine resources: beaches, shoreline and the deep blue sea.
Enjoy this unique event with the family this winter!
This article was paid for by Plett Tourism
This article was paid for by Plett Tourism
