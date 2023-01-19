Eduvos to open state-of-the-art campus in Nelson Mandela Bay

Eduvos, one of SA’s largest private higher education institutions, is hosting the grand opening its state-of-the-art Nelson Mandela Bay campus on January 21 to coincide with the release of the 2022 matric results.

Matrics of 2022 can still apply at Eduvos or do so later as the institution has four intakes throughout the year.

The Eduvos tag line is “your education, your future”. It highlights the institution’s belief that furthering your studies after high school — or any time in your life — is the key to unlocking successful career opportunities in the future.

Eduvos offers 27 internationally recognised, fully accredited qualifications for prospective students to choose from.

The new campus, located in Newtown Park, Gqeberha, is the institution’s 12th campus in SA, though Eduvos also offers hybrid and remote study courses for those who can’t make it to campus every day or work full-time.

Nelson Mandela Bay was selected as the location for the newest campus to help advance the socioeconomic development of the community.

“Eduvos has expanded to a larger, modern campus in Gqeberha, and is working with industry and the community to offer high-quality, internationally recognised qualifications at affordable prices,” says Eduvos CEO Siegie Brownlee.

Tony Matchaba-Hove, campus general manager, says: “At Eduvos, we believe that our practical, holistic learning methodology equips school leavers and adult learners with the skills needed to thrive and succeed in the dynamic working environment in which we operate.

“Our new campus is primed to offer future-facing qualifications across our faculties of applied science, commerce & law, humanities and information technology”.

Get future ready at Eduvos

With the world of work rapidly and unavoidably changing, Eduvos stays on top of industry trends to ensure its graduates can succeed in their future careers.

A study by the World Economic Forum reported that nearly two-thirds of primary schoolchildren will one day hold jobs that do not exist yet, since technological innovations will continue to evolve the employment landscape — both now and in the future.