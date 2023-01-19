Orlando Pirates sign Cameroon World Cup squad striker

Orlando Pirates have signed striker Souaibou Marou, who was a member of Cameroon’s World Cup squad in Qatar late last year, on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins Bucs from the renowned Cameroonian club Coton Sport.

The striker earned his call-up to coach Rigobert Song’s Indomitable Lions at the World Cup largely based on his form as the top scorer in Cameroon’s top-flight Elite One league in 2021-22, his goals helping steer Coton Sport to the championship.

“Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport,” the club said on Thursday morning.