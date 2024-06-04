ECDC launches R50m scheme for automotive component suppliers and aftermarket service providers
The Eastern Cape Development Corporation has unveiled a new initiative to bolster the automotive sector in the province.
At the launch in Gqeberha on Monday, the ECDC introduced a R50m blended financing scheme, aimed at empowering small and medium automotive component suppliers and aftermarket service providers...
