Cheers to the full life of Bay wine and spirits legend
Businessman and Greek community leader ‘Nico’ Pitsiladi dies at 76
Prominent Nelson Mandela Bay businessman and Greek community leader Nicholas Peter “Nico” Pitsiladi has died.
Pitsiladi, who was born and grew up in the Bay, and whose name is synonymous with highly successful Prestons Liquors, passed away in the early hours of Saturday. He was 76...
