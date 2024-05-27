Business

FREE TO READ | Infrastructure challenges should not overshadow numerous success stories

Load-shedding has resulted in a huge mitigation response focusing on solar installations, and some municipal projects are also providing positive outcomes

27 May 2024
There have been more successful efforts to improve municipal infrastructure projects in recent times, along with innovations in sustainable construction.
There have been more successful efforts to improve municipal infrastructure projects in recent times, along with innovations in sustainable construction.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/karandaev

SA’s infrastructure challenges are well documented, though there is less focus on the innovations and the numerous success stories that abound in this space. The first challenges that spring to mind are the load-shedding crisis, which has resulted in a huge increase in solar installations, and the growing water issues increasingly in the spotlight.

With this in mind, Infrastructure looks at the latest innovations in the solar energy arena and the numerous challenges — and potential solutions — relating to the nation’s water infrastructure.

We also delve into the more successful efforts to improve municipal infrastructure projects in recent times, along with some of the latest innovations in sustainable construction. The latter dovetails with the views on green building practices outlined by the Construction Alliance SA. We also talk to an environmental law firm to determine the legal requirements when developing new infrastructure projects.

While there is no doubt that our country still faces many infrastructure-related challenges, and it is easy to become despondent over SA’s plight, the articles in this issue demonstrate that there are also many positives.

Rodney Weidemann, editor

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Bitou investment conference aimed at growing region’s economy

The Bitou local municipality hosted its inaugural Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Conference on Thursday in an effort to secure R100m towards ...
News
3 days ago

Water-shedding turns the screws on small Eastern Cape towns

Water services management in several Eastern Cape municipalities is deteriorating to the point where access to water could soon become a humanitarian ...
News
6 days ago

Proper planning needed to curb municipal underspending

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has six weeks to spend about R800m or risk forfeiting the money back to the National Treasury.
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections

Most Read