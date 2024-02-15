Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber appoints two new cluster chairs
Two Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber clusters have appointed chairs to foster development within the areas.
Tati Tsunke was appointed chair of the beachfront cluster and Geoff Mendelowitz for North End...
