Business

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber appoints two new cluster chairs

By Herald Reporter - 15 February 2024

Two Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber clusters have appointed chairs to foster development within the areas.

Tati Tsunke was appointed chair of the beachfront cluster and Geoff Mendelowitz for North End...

