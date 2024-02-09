Bay boxer Nozipho Bell finds new home in East London
Frustrated Walmer township professional boxer Nozipho Bell has left the Bay for greener pastures and has found a new home at the East London-based Lukhanyo Boxing Club.
The Gompo-based boxing club is also the home of reigning SA female bantamweight champion Sharadene Fortuin...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.