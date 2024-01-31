×

Mouton bolsters Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber property task team

By Herald Reporter - 31 January 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s property task team has been boosted by the appointment of Tracey Mouton as its new lead.

Mouton, who is managing director at Goldberg and de Villiers Inc, takes over the reins from Liezel Greyvenstein, who played a pivotal role in establishing the chamber’s task team...

