×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Learning Curve | Stacey Meyer’s clothing store’s the perfect fit for plus-size women

13 September 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Stacey Meyer is the founder of Walmer-based store and studio Love My Body which specialises in clothing for plus-size women.

Meyer started the store in 2013, making maternity and shapely wear...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest