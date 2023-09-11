Discover the secrets to successful property investment in SA
If you want to build and protect your wealth through property investment, it’s imperative you understand the fundamentals. Register for Prosperity Enterprises' Property Investment Seminar now
Property investment can be a powerful wealth-building tool, but it requires knowledge and strategy. If you'd like to discover the secrets to success, don't miss Prosperity Enterprises' Property Investment Seminar on September 16 at Southern Sun The Marine in Gqeberha.
This immersive, full-day event will be lead by a pair of dynamic industry experts:
- Jaco Grobbelaar, CEO of Prosperity Enterprises, an educational, wealth structuring and trust administration company that empowers people to achieve financial freedom by investing in property the correct way; and
- Ewan Rourke, a serial entrepreneur, speaker and business and investment strategist.
“If you want to invest in property successfully and build and create your wealth, it’s imperative that you understand the fundamentals. Our seminar offers you the chance to get the tips and knowledge that Ewan and I have built up over years of investing in property,” says Grobbelaar.
The seminar has an easy-to-understand format and follows the logical path of property investment from first putting the correct structures in place and buying discounted properties to protecting your assets, preserving your wealth and managing your portfolio like a pro.
Additionally, it's structured in such a way that both experienced property investors and first-timers will enjoy and benefit from it.
“You will be equipped with a comprehensive understanding of the principles of property investment, property investment strategies and best practices,” says Grobbelaar.
“We’ll also teach you how to avoid common pitfalls like paying more tax than you should, dealing with non-paying tenants and more. No matter what level of property investor you are, we have something for you at this seminar.”
What you’ll gain from attending the Property Investment Seminar:
- In-depth knowledge: The seminar includes seven modules covering property investment fundamentals, portfolio structuring, strategies and approaches, financial analysis, software utilisation, portfolio management and personal development as a property investor.
- Practical skills: You'll leave the seminar with the knowledge and skills you need to buy property at a discount, protect your assets through correct structuring, preserve generational wealth, use property investment software effectively and expertly manage your property portfolio.
- The wisdom to avoid common property investment pitfalls such as poor property selection, excessive taxation and tenant-related challenges.
Invest in your financial future
For an investment of only R3,495 for a single ticket and R5,995 for double tickets, you'll get:
- To attend a full-day, expert-lead seminar that's jam-packed with property investment insights and tips;
- A comprehensive full-colour workbook to complement your learning;
- A discount voucher for a one-on-one consultation with an industry expert, which will focus on providing tailored advice based on your unique portfolio and goals;
- A scrumptious lunch;
- Snacks and drinks in the morning and afternoon to keep you refreshed and energised throughout the day;
- And more!
Prosperity Enterprises' Property Investment Seminar promises to be an impactful and transformative event that'll benefit both novice and seasoned investors. “We look forward to being part of your journey to building and protecting your wealth through property investment,” says Grobbelaar.
Seats are limited, so don't risk missing out: book for Prosperity Enterprises' Property Investment Seminar via Quicket and secure your spot today.
For more information about Prosperity Enterprises, visit the company's website, Facebook and LinkedIn pages or YouTube channel.
This article was sponsored by Prosperity Enterprises.