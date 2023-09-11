Discover the secrets to successful property investment in SA

Property investment can be a powerful wealth-building tool, but it requires knowledge and strategy. If you'd like to discover the secrets to success, don't miss Prosperity Enterprises' Property Investment Seminar on September 16 at Southern Sun The Marine in Gqeberha.

This immersive, full-day event will be lead by a pair of dynamic industry experts:

Jaco Grobbelaar, CEO of Prosperity Enterprises, an educational, wealth structuring and trust administration company that empowers people to achieve financial freedom by investing in property the correct way; and

Ewan Rourke, a serial entrepreneur, speaker and business and investment strategist.

“If you want to invest in property successfully and build and create your wealth, it’s imperative that you understand the fundamentals. Our seminar offers you the chance to get the tips and knowledge that Ewan and I have built up over years of investing in property,” says Grobbelaar.