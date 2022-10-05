Rural farmers cash in on lucrative essential oils industry
Project’s initiators want more communities to get on board as markets open up in US and Netherlands
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 05 October 2022
The essential oils industry is opening international markets for farmers in the rural Eastern Cape.
On the back of successful exports to the Indian market, small-scale farmers who were growing cabbage at Keiskamma Valley are now turning their attention to the US and Netherlands for their produce...
Rural farmers cash in on lucrative essential oils industry
Project’s initiators want more communities to get on board as markets open up in US and Netherlands
The essential oils industry is opening international markets for farmers in the rural Eastern Cape.
On the back of successful exports to the Indian market, small-scale farmers who were growing cabbage at Keiskamma Valley are now turning their attention to the US and Netherlands for their produce...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business