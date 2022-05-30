LEARNING CURVE | Memorable culinary experience in comfort of your own home is their mission

Walmer catering business specialises in quality food and baked goods for private and corporate clients

Premium By Herald Reporter -

Gqeberha resident Lu-Ann Moffett, 41, started her catering business This is Me & My Kitchen shortly after her father died unexpectedly in February 2020.



The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in SA caused major disruptions in the hospitality business so the qualified chef had to think out of the box to earn an income...