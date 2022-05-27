×

Business

Castle campaign finds inspiration in everyday heroes

Iconic beer brand takes new approach to target market

Riaan Marais
News reporter
27 May 2022

One of the country’s most recognisable beer brands has taken inspiration from everyday heroes, and hopes to touch every South African with its upcoming media campaign.

Celebrating 127 years of quenching SA’s thirst, Castle Lager hosted a media event in Thembisa Township, Johannesburg earlier this week, where it unveiled its new marketing campaign — It’s Within...

