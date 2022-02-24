SA-developed ed-tech gives pupils a much-needed boost

By Herald Reporter -

An SA-developed education system is making waves in classrooms across the country and becoming a hit with pupils and their teachers — and not least because it uses behavioural data to learn which educational content pupils are enjoying most and pushes more of it to them.



Developed by ed-tech business Odin Education, a division of Jendamark Automation, the system comprises a locked digital tablet that can only be used for educational purposes, curriculum-aligned content which is personalised for each user, and full-time online support...