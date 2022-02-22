Business

Move to revitalise Perseverance industrial area

New business forum will push for improved infrastructure to retain and attract investment

By Herald Reporter - 22 February 2022

A new business forum has signed a historic agreement to rejuvenate Perseverance in Nelson Mandela Bay that has been left crippled by deteriorating key infrastructure.

The agreement will see business owners work to improve the area to retain and attract investment...

