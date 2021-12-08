ECDC pursuing upscaling of skills ahead of new investment push

CEO lays out corporation’s achievements, including facilitating R352m worth of exports

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation will have to increase its skills capacity to position itself to be a key driver of investment for government and economic development in the province.



ECDC chief executive Ayanda Wakaba said on September 16 Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane announced that the agency would anchor the provincial investment council...