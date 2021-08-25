Metro wants moratorium on informal trading licences in Korsten
Proposed bar on new traders operating in Durban Road business hub for at least six months
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to place a six-month moratorium on issuing trading licences to informal traders in Korsten.
The planned moratorium, which was approved during an economic development, tourism and agriculture committee meeting on Tuesday, will bar new traders from operating in the Durban Road business hub for at least six months...
