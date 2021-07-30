Andre Vlok | More techniques for complex and ongoing workplace conflict

The third and fourth techniques that management can implement at the workplace to more effectively deal with workplace conflict will, when implemented, give management access to practical (and often surprising) information on the cost of conflict at the workplace, and in the process enabling them to see the alternatives in better perspective.



Conflict resolution training and workplace mediation are often seen, at least in SA, as skills that take too much time and cost too much money. For the third technique, let us briefly look at management doing a conflict audit...