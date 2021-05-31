LEARNING CURVE | Afro bae natural hair products creator now employs more than 300 distributors

After seeing the struggle women go through with their hair, Yolanda Mbolompo saw a gap in the market and introduced chemical-free products for natural hair that are suitable for all ages, and men too.



The 29-year-old Afro bae business owner took a leap of faith and left her permanent job to focus on building her hair product brand, and it has proven to be an exciting journey ever since...