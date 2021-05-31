LEARNING CURVE | Afro bae natural hair products creator now employs more than 300 distributors
After seeing the struggle women go through with their hair, Yolanda Mbolompo saw a gap in the market and introduced chemical-free products for natural hair that are suitable for all ages, and men too.
The 29-year-old Afro bae business owner took a leap of faith and left her permanent job to focus on building her hair product brand, and it has proven to be an exciting journey ever since...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.