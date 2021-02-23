Exporters Eastern Cape to honour innovation and resilience

Entries are open for Exporters Eastern Cape’s prestigious Exporter of the Year Awards 2021, which this year focuses on showcasing exporters’ achievements despite the challenges of 2020.

Exporters Eastern Cape chair Quintin Levey said the organisers of the awards acknowledge that 2020 has been a challenging year for all industries, with the lockdowns and loss of income negatively affecting the revenue of exporters and its and service providers.

“When judging this year’s entries, we will be focusing on the innovative initiatives our entrants have put in place to manage costs and cash flows, retain employment levels, and their plans to recover to pre-Covid turnover levels. I encourage all exporters and service providers to enter, and not see the impact of Covid-19 on their business as a deterrent, but rather as an opportunity to showcase their achievements, entrepreneurial flair, and export innovation,” said Levey.