Huge Group makes whopping bid for Adapt IT
Technology company Huge Group, whose subsidiaries operate in the telecommunications, media, technology and software industries, has made a takeover bid for JSE-listed software group Adapt IT, valuing it at R800m.
The offer, released after markets closed on Wednesday, is equivalent to R5.52 per Adapt IT share, a 33% premium on the 30-day weighed average share price as of January 26...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.