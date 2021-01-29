Huge Group makes whopping bid for Adapt IT

PREMIUM

Technology company Huge Group, whose subsidiaries operate in the telecommunications, media, technology and software industries, has made a takeover bid for JSE-listed software group Adapt IT, valuing it at R800m.



The offer, released after markets closed on Wednesday, is equivalent to R5.52 per Adapt IT share, a 33% premium on the 30-day weighed average share price as of January 26...

