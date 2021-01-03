African free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain

African countries began officially trading under a new continentwide free trade area on Friday, after months of delays caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

But experts view the New Year's Day launch as largely symbolic with full implementation of the deal expected to take years.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) aims to bring together 1.3 billion people in a $3.4-trillion economic bloc that will be the largest free trade area since the establishment of the World Trade Organization.

Backers say it will boost trade among African neighbours while allowing the continent to develop its own value chains. The World Bank estimates it could lift tens of millions out of poverty by 2035.

“There is a new Africa emerging with a sense of urgency and purpose and an aspiration to become self-reliant,” Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said during an online launch ceremony.

But obstacles — ranging from ubiquitous red tape and poor infrastructure to the entrenched protectionism of some of its members — must be overcome if the bloc is to reach its full potential.