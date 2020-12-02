Shopping malls surprisingly quiet on Black Friday

Covid-19 resurgence, job losses take toll, while stores spread sale of ‘specials’ over weeks

For millions of bargain hunters, Black Friday is the ideal time to get that item or two they have been wanting throughout the year but could not afford.



The influx of people to shopping malls usually results in stores recording high profits...

