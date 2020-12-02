Business

Shopping malls surprisingly quiet on Black Friday

Covid-19 resurgence, job losses take toll, while stores spread sale of ‘specials’ over weeks

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde - 02 December 2020

For millions of bargain hunters, Black Friday is the ideal time to get that item or two they have been wanting throughout the year but could not afford.

The influx of people to shopping malls usually results in stores recording high profits...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Most Read

X