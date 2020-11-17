Woodlands Dairy celebrates 25 years of service in November 2020
The new norm starts at home
Woodlands Dairy evolved from a small dairy processor to a big player in the dairy industry. The company recognises and manages its growth, to ensure continued success and the many natural and man-made ecosystems with which it shares a co-dependency. The company has been working on improving its sustainability since 2012, and challenges people to make sustainable living part of their new norm at home.
Its sustainable pillars of people, planet and profit have shaped its sustainability journey. In 2018 the company adopted the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and has increased its activities to excel at these goals.
In addition to the 23 corporate social investment projects supported, a vast number of socially beneficial projects are underway.
People
Zero hunger
Food and milk is distributed to seven feeding projects that provide healthy meals to their beneficiaries in the form of milk in excess of 40,000l a year, and groceries to the value of R170,000 a year.
Good health and wellbeing
Support is given to the Healthy Mom and Baby Clinic in Jeffreys Bay, by ensuring that necessary medical equipment for mandatory tests and life support is available when needed for new mothers. First-aid kits were also distributed to crèches in the area.
Quality education
We are committed to the development of our people by creating a pool of talent that has relevant skills and drives people empowerment.
In 2020
- 82 candidates are enrolled in the NQF2 Learnership programme aimed at unemployed youth with no previous work experience;
- 17 apprentices are at various levels of completion, of which six are planned to continue trade tests by the end of 2020;
- 8 employees are enrolled in an accredited South African Qualifications Authority occupational based trade course;
- 19 employees were assisted financially for part-time studies;
- 29 existing, or potential leaders are enrolled in our NQF4 Generic Management course;
- 11 schools, crèches and school aftercare programmes were provided for; and
- a new alarm system was installed at a crèche that experienced loss due to break-ins, breathable and healthier beds were purchased for some, an after-school learning centre was equipped with furniture, school clothes and shoes were purchased and others benefited from the purchase of stationery.
Educational factory tours will resume once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
More than 70 residents of all genders and ages benefited from crafting projects of mosaic, knitting, sewing, jewellery making and carpentry. Materials for these workshops were bought from local suppliers and valued at approximately R25,000. The Aziza Grooming Academy, piloted by On Eagle Wings, encourages creativity in high-school learners with mosaic classes as a form of recreation.
Gender Equality
Woodlands Dairy subscribes to the principle of gender equality, providing equal remuneration to male and female employees who perform the same tasks, and equal opportunities for development and promotion.
Planet
Responsible consumption and production
All our milk cartons are produced from paper sourced from FSC forests. Woodlands Dairy has initiated projects to increase the bio-based plastic content of its liquid product packaging to more than 80%. Consequently it has reduced its dependence on fossil fuel-based plastics, by producing a product that has less impact on the environment.
Life below water
Employees participate in the annual international Coastal Cleanup Day initiative and this prevents pollution found on land from being swept to sea.
Profit
Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
In 2020 its manufacturing capacities were enhanced with the introduction of an additional Tetra Pak UHT Speed Line and additional milk silos. Office expansion and upgrade projects were completed in the Finance, IT and HR departments.
Completion of new production areas, loading bays for its concentrated products and EST milk is underway. Customer food safety continues to take priority and is effectively managed via compliance to Food Safety Systems Certification (FSSC) 22000 policies and procedures.
