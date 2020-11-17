Woodlands Dairy celebrates 25 years of service in November 2020

Woodlands Dairy evolved from a small dairy processor to a big player in the dairy industry. The company recognises and manages its growth, to ensure continued success and the many natural and man-made ecosystems with which it shares a co-dependency. The company has been working on improving its sustainability since 2012, and challenges people to make sustainable living part of their new norm at home.

Its sustainable pillars of people, planet and profit have shaped its sustainability journey. In 2018 the company adopted the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and has increased its activities to excel at these goals.

In addition to the 23 corporate social investment projects supported, a vast number of socially beneficial projects are underway.

People

Zero hunger

Food and milk is distributed to seven feeding projects that provide healthy meals to their beneficiaries in the form of milk in excess of 40,000l a year, and groceries to the value of R170,000 a year.

Good health and wellbeing

Support is given to the Healthy Mom and Baby Clinic in Jeffreys Bay, by ensuring that necessary medical equipment for mandatory tests and life support is available when needed for new mothers. First-aid kits were also distributed to crèches in the area.

Quality education

We are committed to the development of our people by creating a pool of talent that has relevant skills and drives people empowerment.