National Glass Distribution is a leader in glass and aluminium manufacturing in SA

“Unbreakable transparency is the secret ingredient that gets you to 25 years,” says Belinda Louw, National Glass MD. “Cold hard facts and the truth are the keys to great customer service. We don’t always walk on water, but if there is a problem we will fix it. At the end of the day, it’s our family name and reputation at stake.”

National Glass is the only privately owned glass and aluminium wholesaler/manufacturer with a national footprint, supplying the wholesale trade from Polokwane to Vredendal, while exporting to many customers throughout Africa and beyond.

The company was founded in 1995 by Anthony Adler who set new standards of service in the glass industry by offering same-day delivery, which was unheard of at the time. Adler adopted a retail approach in a wholesale environment, embracing a customer-first ethos, attention to detail, and an uncompromising approach to communication.

More than two decades later Belinda, his eldest daughter, is the face of the organisation. “These key fundamentals of our business have not changed,” she says. An accountant by profession she is supported by her siblings, BCom graduate Lauren Brown in procurement and Spencer Adler, who is also a CA and is at the coalface in terms of financial, IT, aluminium manufacturing, and strategy within the business.

The group has warehouses and facilities in most of the major cities involving the distribution and manufacturing of float glass, mirror, architectural performance glass, double glazing and SABS-approved safety glass, and aluminium sliding doors, windows, and shower enclosures. Due to the specialist nature of its products, National Glass only supplies directly to the industry and is often not even aware of where its products are being installed, but the family says, there is nothing more thrilling than seeing them fitted whenever they travel.