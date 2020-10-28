National Glass Distribution is a leader in glass and aluminium manufacturing in SA
Privately owned glass and aluminium wholesaler/manufacturer offers same-day delivery
“Unbreakable transparency is the secret ingredient that gets you to 25 years,” says Belinda Louw, National Glass MD. “Cold hard facts and the truth are the keys to great customer service. We don’t always walk on water, but if there is a problem we will fix it. At the end of the day, it’s our family name and reputation at stake.”
National Glass is the only privately owned glass and aluminium wholesaler/manufacturer with a national footprint, supplying the wholesale trade from Polokwane to Vredendal, while exporting to many customers throughout Africa and beyond.
The company was founded in 1995 by Anthony Adler who set new standards of service in the glass industry by offering same-day delivery, which was unheard of at the time. Adler adopted a retail approach in a wholesale environment, embracing a customer-first ethos, attention to detail, and an uncompromising approach to communication.
More than two decades later Belinda, his eldest daughter, is the face of the organisation. “These key fundamentals of our business have not changed,” she says. An accountant by profession she is supported by her siblings, BCom graduate Lauren Brown in procurement and Spencer Adler, who is also a CA and is at the coalface in terms of financial, IT, aluminium manufacturing, and strategy within the business.
The group has warehouses and facilities in most of the major cities involving the distribution and manufacturing of float glass, mirror, architectural performance glass, double glazing and SABS-approved safety glass, and aluminium sliding doors, windows, and shower enclosures. Due to the specialist nature of its products, National Glass only supplies directly to the industry and is often not even aware of where its products are being installed, but the family says, there is nothing more thrilling than seeing them fitted whenever they travel.
Despite its many locations, National Glass has not lost its Eastern Cape soul and is proud to have its head office in Port Elizabeth.Belinda Louw
Eagle Aluminium has an extended range of products for both residential and commercial applications and is exclusively distributed by National Glass. The brand name comes from the German translation of the Adler family name.
The group is strongly linked to the Association of Architectural Aluminium Manufacturers of SA and is represented by Nic Kruger, sales director and National Executive Council of the SA Glass and Glazing Association chair.
These associations ensure a strict code of ethical conduct and adherence to the applicable conformance standards in the glass and aluminium industry.
A team of in-house industry professionals comprising Safeira (accredited simulators), SAGI competent people (glazing), MSAGI (candidates), and an architect, provide expert advice from initial design to final delivery. The glass and aluminium company has highly qualified personnel to give trusted advice. In fact, Kruger is one of the most qualified professionals in the country when it comes to the structural design of glass.
Says Louw, “Our company would not be where it is today without its people. Human capital is at our heart and we would like to thank every single one of the National Glass team for their blood, sweat, and tears over the years. There are too many to name them all, but the family makes special mention of its senior leadership made up of Alwyn Gouws (operations director), Francois Viljoen (technical director) and Nic Kruger who have served the group for more than a decade respectively.”
