Ecotanks, the new household name in water tanks

Founded in 2004 the first Ecotank was born on a smallholding just outside of East London and is now one of the largest manufacturers of rainwater tanks and other rotationally moulded products in SA. With manufacturing branches in East London, Cape Town, Pretoria and Pietermaritzburg, and a depot in Port Elizabeth, Ecotanks boasts a nationwide delivery footprint and service excellence track record, and a household name in water tanks.

Ecotanks uses advanced rotational moulding technology to manufacture its products. And combined with virgin, food grade material, the tanks come with a 10-year, full replacement guarantee.

Ecotanks product advantages also include the following:

available in water, chemical and chemical-heavy;

standard and custom-moulded tanks;

strong and durable construction;

BPA-free;

UV-resistant; and

black lining inhibits algal growth.

In terms of quality assurance, Ecotanks is Agrément SA-approved, has achieved certification on the South African National Standard for water tanks, and is an active member of ARMSA, the only rotational moulding association in SA. Ecotanks also has ISO 9001:2015 certification, which is an international standard dedicated to quality management systems. The company’s goal is to continuously improve and always places customer satisfaction at the centre of its operations.

Ecotanks are available from major hardware retail chains and independent hardware stores throughout SA.

