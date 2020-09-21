Jendamark evolves from machine builder to global tech company

Global network

The company opened a European sales office in Penzing, Germany, in 2013 and, two years later, invested in a manufacturing facility in Pune, India, which now has more than 200 employees and serves the Asian market.

Uren says a large part of Jendamark’s success was due to the networks they had built with the best in business worldwide and in the Eastern Cape.

“We don’t look for suppliers or customers, we look for partners. I think Covid-19 has brought into focus that, more than ever, we have to work together to solve issues.

“I really believe in our local talent and the resilience of our people. We’ve become an exporter of very high-end machinery in a niche market. We have proven that the people of Nelson Mandela Bay have what it takes to do anything,” says Uren.

New direction

Looking back, digital strategy director Yanesh Naidoo says the ability to adapt to customer needs played a key role in Jendamark’s heritage.

“Like we adapted after the 2008 crash by making internationally competitive machines, we are now responding to the need to digitise and bring greater efficiencies to customers’ production,” says Naidoo.

“One of our new strategies is to focus on the opportunities in Africa and to use our 4IR technologies to help unlock the human capital and potential.”