Jobless graduates decide their own destinies

The dream of finally graduating after years of hard work and securing a job in a relevant industry seems in tatters, with many graduates finding themselves sitting at home, holding on to their certificates and cherishing memories of graduation day.

Across the country, many graduates have joined a movement called #HireAGraduate, which aims to raise public awareness of the high rate of unemployment among graduates.

This year the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy have left many people’s lives destroyed, with businesses forced to retrench to mitigate the economic effects of the lockdown.

Two Eastern Cape graduates, however, have opted not to sit idle, and instead decided to become their own bosses after they failed to secure a permanent job in their respective sectors.

Unathi Majangaza, 28, from New Brighton, who graduated with a BCom in economics from Fort Hare University, said being employed by someone was not the only option, and that one could build one’s own legacy.

“I was so excited after getting my degree. It built my self-confidence. I had hopes of working in economics,” she said.

“I had plans to take care of my family, and with that, I dedicated myself to apply for and secure a job.”

She applied everywhere in 2017, but was never called for a single interview.

Later, she stopped looking for a job and went back to a business she had shuttered when she went to pursue her degree.

“I had to take a risk and pushed the internet cafe, Mink Net Café (MNC), a business I started with two partners, Odwa Majangaza and Sinawo Majangaza, in 2013, with a single old PC and printer, in a small backyard single room, offering typing, printing and copying services.”

Majangaza said the following year the cafe closed when she went to do her degree.

It was not an easy decision to give up on finding a job and start a business, with the many risks and uncertainties involved.

“It was a difficult journey because people would demotivate us, and end up saying that the business ideas were not so good because people have their own data and laptops.”

She pushed to get funding from NYDA and, with the help of individuals who gave her guidance, the business got off the ground in 2019.

“Our goals are to expand the business, open branches outside our community and offer high-quality services at affordable prices,” she said.

She encouraged other young people to never give up and always be ready for a new challenge.

“You can be anything you want to be. We see there is a high rate of unemployment, so the only option we have is to start developing and being innovative,” Majangaza said.