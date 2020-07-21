Youth empowerment initiative gives Bay youngsters a foothold in the jobs market

Continental Tyre South Africa is working hard through its membership of the Youth Employment Service (Yes) and its own BestDrive Learnership Programme to put youngsters at the wheel of their own future.

The company’s aim is to tackle the problem of young people lacking suitable qualifications, skills or work experience and thus hampering their ability to find a job.

Continental transformation and diversity director Genevieve Naidoo said on Monday the aim of the Yes programme — born in 2018 and led by business in collaboration with the government, labour and civil society — was to address in particular the work experience issue.

“Continental Tyre South Africa joined the Yes programme in 2019 to assist unemployed youth in Port Elizabeth, where our tyre manufacturing plant is situated,” she said.

“As one of the city’s key original equipment and after-market manufacturers in the automotive sector, we have a corporate responsibility to support government initiatives aimed at creating jobs, and contributing to our economy.”

The company selected students from the Yes database and paid a stipend towards their income and resources required for learning, she said.

The candidates could be hosted by the company or placed with an alternate employer.

The time frame for the programme was normally one year, after which the student received a certificate of completion and an employment reference.

“At Continental, we have opted to further train our Yes students on additional life and entrepreneurial skills within various aspects of business to support their efforts in finding jobs.”