New directors for VWSA

The Volkswagen Group SA has appointed new finance and human resources directors.

This is according to a statement released by VWSA spokesperson Andile Dlamini.

Thabo Nkoane took up the role of HR director from June 1, according to the statement.

He joins VWSA from AEL Mining Services, and boasts experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors.

Nkoane has an MBL and an honours degree in industrial psychology.

He replaces Percy Smith, who held the position since 2008.

Smith is retiring at the end of July after 30 years of service at VWSA.

In March, the company welcomed Gustavo Dozo as its new finance director.

Before joining VWSA, Dozo was head of finance for Volkswagen Argentina and has spent more than 22 years working for the Volkswagen Group.

Dozo replaces Henning Jens, who has returned to Germany.

“The board of management has seen several changes in recent months,” the statement reads.

In December 2019, Rochelle Reddy took up the reins as director for Sub-Saharan Africa, a new position that oversees Volkswagen’s interests in the region.

“Reddy has more than 15 years’ experience in international strategy development, most of which was gained in emerging African markets.

“The board also welcomed Reverend Nomgando Matyumza as its newest independent non-executive board member in March.

“Matyumza has extensive management experience, having held positions with SAB, Transnet Pipelines and Eskom,” the statement read.

She now serves on the boards of Standard Bank and Sasol.

Matyumza is a chartered accountant with B. Compt Honours and LLB degrees.

She is also a presiding elder and pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

VWSA chair and MD Thomas Schaefer said: “We are proud to welcome these new directors, and I am sure our business will benefit in many aspects from their knowledge and contributions.”

He thanked Smith for his dedicated service.

“I wish him all the best for his retirement.”